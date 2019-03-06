Skip to Main Content
Man in his 20s dead following Laval shooting
According to Urgences-santé, he was taken to hospital in critical condition, suffering from severe head injuries. He later died in hospital.

Laval police have set up a command post on des Laurentides Boulevard following an early morning shooting. (Steve Rukavina/CBC)

Laval police are investigating a fatal shooting in the Auteuil neighbourhood this morning.

Around 6 a.m., a body was found outside a house near the corner of des Laurentides Boulevard and des Terrasses Avenue.

According to Urgences-santé, the victim, who is a man in his 20s, was taken to hospital in critical condition, suffering from severe head injuries. He later died in hospital.

Police have set up a command post in the residential area.

Des Laurentides Boulevard is closed between Bellehumeur Street and des Terrasses Avenue.

