Laval police investigating after man in 40s shot in the head

A man in his 40s is in critical condition after being shot in the head in Laval Wednesday night.

Laval police received a call just before midnight about a man on the ground at the corner of Edimbourg and Potier streets in the Vimont district.

When officers arrived, the man was semi-conscious. He was transported to hospital, where it was confirmed he had been shot.

He is known to police.

No arrests have been made so far.

Police have set up a command post on Potier in order to gather information that could lead them to the suspect. Investigators are on site to analyze the scene.

A man in his 30s died Monday after he was shot in a Laval parking lot, prompting a provincial police investigation.