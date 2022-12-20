Laval police search for victims of sexual abuse by summer camp counsellor

Laval police arrested a 30-year-old man in connection with several sexual abuse cases involving minors while working as a summer camp counsellor.

Alexis Plourde-Dinelle, originally from the Eastern Townships, appeared in court on Dec. 8 and was released on bail with several conditions.

He has been charged with sexual assault, inciting a minor to touch themselves sexually while in a position of authority, having sexual contacts with minors while in a position of authority, sharing sexually explicit materials with a minor and child luring.

The alleged abuses took place over a decade, between 2011 and 2022. Plourde-Dinelle was a counsellor at several summer camps across the province and until recently worked at a youth home.

Through his position of authority, Plourde-Dinelle gained the victims' trust and maintained contact with them over several years through social media, said Laval police spokesperson Erika Landry.

"He asked the minors to send him [sexually explicit] pictures of them," she said.

"We have three victims that he built some relationships with and it went to sexual relations, too."

The Laval police department received a complaint against Plourde-Dinelle a few months ago, said Landry, and the department identified more victims through a collaboration with Montreal police and Quebec provincial police working in the Laurentians municipality of Montcalm.

Police have identified three victims, both men and women, who were minors at the time of the alleged abuse and are now adults.

Investigators believe there might be more victims and urge anyone with information to contact Laval's Info-Police line.