Seniors knit to form ties, give back to their community at this Laval non-profit

When Silva Berejikian attends her weekly knitting club in Laval, engaging in the craft among a dozen other women, she feels like she's with family.

Almost two years since she joined the group at the Youth and Parents AGAPE Association, she says the Thursday gatherings are vital for many of the attendees.

"A lot of people are alone at home and a lot have lost their husbands and they have a hard time," Berejikian said.

The non-profit in the city just north of Montreal gives the women a much-needed boost in morale, she says.

"When you're by yourself in the four walls, it's not a very comforting feeling. But when you come here, all that disappears."

Every Thursday, a dozen women gather for a knitting club at AGAPE. It's a place where they can exchange stories, meet friends and give back to their community. (Chloë Ranaldi/CBC)

AGAPE has been serving underprivileged Laval residents of all ages for almost 50 years, and it's one of the only resources for English-speaking seniors in the city.

The centre's executive director Kevin McLeod says the Senior Wellness group was created in 2019 in response to a growing need.

"One of the issues we're seeing with senior citizens is there is no access to health or social services or even activities for that matter in the English language," McLeod said.

He says English-speaking seniors in the region are often left to their own devices with little help. He says many local documents are offered solely in French, as are a lot of the activities and non-profit organizations.

The centre offers seniors drawing and exercise classes, technology workshops, health presentations, scrabble club and more. (Chloë Ranaldi/CBC)

"Oftentimes, [seniors] come and see us and ask, 'Can you help translate these documents? Can you help us find a food bank?'" McLeod said.

The non-profit offers drawing and exercise classes, technology workshops, health presentations, painting, clubs, games and more to Laval English-speaking residents older than 55. The Senior Wellness group has since garnered close to 500 members.

But the seniors in the knitting club aren't just there for themselves. All items that are knit, such as scarves, mittens and blankets, go back to the non-profit and are given to those in need.

All items knit by the group go back to the non-profit and are distributed to those in need. (Chloë Ranaldi/CBC)

Norma Karam Moussa, who's been coming to the centre for three years, says giving back makes her "feel useful" and builds a sense of community.

"It's a nice feeling to give to people who need these things and we use our time for that," she said.

Karam Moussa says the crafting club has also provided the opportunity for "a lot of ladies my age to talk about things that interest us and make new friendships."

Hope to secure more funding, expand

Now, AGAPE is hoping to get more funding in order to keep its operations running.

It's supported by Health Canada, Canadian Heritage and the Secretariat for relations with English-speaking Quebecers. But that's not enough.

"We're in a deficit every year of $50,000," said McLeod. "We have to fundraise and you know we're one funder dropping [out] away from putting us in danger."

He says with the right funding, the centre would have the capacity to reach some 20,000 English-speaking seniors in Laval, based on census data. It just needs the right space.

Kevin McLeod, executive director of the Youth and Parents AGAPE Association in Laval, says the centre needs more funding to be able to stay open and expand its services. (Chloë Ranaldi/CBC)

AGAPE is headquartered on the second floor of a building on Notre-Dame Boulevard in Laval.

It has rooms on two different floors, including one large space which is divided by a curtain for the arts and knitting workshops.

"The place is very nice but very limited," said Berijikian. "When we talk on this side, I'm sure we bother the painters and skechers on the other side."

She says it would be nice to be able to expand the activities and be able "to have more room to breathe."

Berijikian hopes the centre can open its doors to more people so they too can experience the friendships and support she's found.

"When you come here, everybody brings a little bit of their own background and we all learn from each other," she said.

"It's a place where you look forward to going."

This story is part of CBC Quebec's community bureau in Laval. Learn more here.