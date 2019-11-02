13 children, one adult taken to hospital after carbon monoxide detected in Laval school
Six ambulances were dispatched to a Laval elementary school Saturday afternoon, after fire fighters detected traces of carbon monoxide in the building, an Urgences-Santé spokesperson has confirmed.
No one's life is in danger, Urgences-Santé spokesperson says
13 children from L'Aquarelle School were taken to hospital as a precaution after traces of carbon monoxide were found in the school, said Urgences-Santé spokesperson François Labelle. He said none of them had symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning..
An adult was also taken to hospital, suffering from a headache and nausea, Labelle said.
According to Labelle, no one's life is in danger.
With files from Radio-Canada
