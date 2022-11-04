Content
Montreal

Mother dies 1 week after car plunged into Laval river, killing infant

A mother who was in a car with her two children last Friday when it went in the Mille Îles River in Laval has died in hospital without regaining consciousness.

4-year-old daughter, who was also in the car, survived and is now with her father

CBC News ·
Flowers were placed on the shore of the Rivière des Mille Îles not far from where a baby went missing in its waters last Friday. (Hadi Hassin/Radio-Canada)

A mother who was in a car with her two children last Friday when it went in the Mille Îles River in Laval, Que., has died.

After a week in the intensive care unit at a Montreal hospital, the 40-year-old mother was disconnected from life support. Police say she never regained consciousness. 

Her one-month-old son who was in the car she was driving was swept away by the current. On Monday — three days after the incident — his body was found on the river banks.

The boy's four-year-old sister was rescued the same night the car went into the river.

Police were hoping for a chance to speak with the mother and get more details of what happened. They say the mother's death essentially puts an end to the criminal investigation.

Erika Landry, a spokesperson with Laval police, says the four-year-old girl who survived is with her father and is "doing well under the circumstances."

