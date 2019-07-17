Laval residence for people with disabilities fires 9 employees in wake of assault arrests

After an internal investigation into alleged abuses of both staff and patients, Laval's health authority has fired nine employees of a rehabilitation centre for people with autism and intellectual disabilities.

More employees of Louise-Vachon residence may be fired, warned Christian Gagné, CEO of CISSS Laval.

On Tuesday, he told Radio-Canada that eight employees had been fired. By Wednesday, the number was up to nine.

"We are talking about abuse in the sense of being beaten, pushing people in an abusive manner, intimidation, provocative behaviour and we are talking about complicity in these behaviours," Gagné said.

The internal investigation was launched as three employees face assault charges, including assault with a weapon, for events alleged to have taken place at the residence between September and November 2018, according to court documents filed June 12.

The three have pleaded not guilty and are expected to appear in a Laval court on Sept. 10. Other staff members are still under investigation.

Some 45 employees have been questioned by the health authority and many said the "code of silence" among staff was preventing them from speaking out, Gagné said.

Employees were threatened with retaliation if they spoke up and those threats weren't empty, the health authority alleges. Between employees, it is alleged that there were acts of vandalism, such as slashed car tires.

Some employees preferred to eat meals in their car to feel safe, it is alleged.

However, some employees have defied that code, blowing the whistle on abuses inside the residence, which is located on Saint-Martin Boulevard West, he said.

Christian Gagné, CEO of the CISSS Laval, says the investigation is ongoing and more employees may be fired. (Radio-Canada)

The facility has 180 staff members and about 55 residents. The employees who were fired were from a unit housing 16 residents, which is staffed by roughly 40 employees in total.

Health authority to improve security

The CISSS Laval is proposing a range of new measures to address safety, such as installing security cameras, offering more employee training and adding a third security officer.

The health authority will also be working with Quebec's behavioural specialist board — the SQETGC — to improve its approach.

Marjolaine Aubé, president of the CISSS Laval workers' union, said she is waiting to see what further actions the CISSS Laval will take before welcoming the new security measures.

Marjolaine Aubé, union president, says there have been problems at the rehab centre for some time, but little was done in response to union complaints. (Radio-Canada)

Though she declined to go into specifics of the case as the union conducts its own investigation, she said she has never seen anything like this in her 20 years of union work.

"We're stunned," Aubé said.

The three unions of that represent workers at the residence have reported the unhealthy work environment to the CISSS Laval, she said. She added the work climate has been bad at the facility for some time, but little action was taken to remedy the situation.

"Nothing was going well," Aubé told Radio-Canada. "Nothing."

Advocate says more supervision needed

The lack of training and qualified staffing in this case is "appalling," Electra Dalamagas, who is in charge of family intervention at Autisme Montreal, told CBC Montreal's Daybreak on Wednesday.

"Families count on establishments to be able to take care of their vulnerable family members when they are adults and this is unacceptable in 2019 that we are talking about abuses like this," she said.

There is a message of "terror" and "oppression" in a government-run home for people with disabilities, she said.

Dalamagas is challenging not just CISSS Laval officials, but health authorities across the province — asking why there is what she describes as a lack of administrative and clinical supervision in Quebec.

"Who are the specialists who are overseeing this home and any other home like this? What we are seeing is a dramatic decrease in quality of care," she said. "It's out of sight, out of mind."

Dalamagas said this problem is not isolated to the Louise-Vachon residence. There has been a decline in the quality of such service across Quebec, she said.

Improved supervision, obligatory training and improved quality of life is needed in residences for people with intellectual disabilities and autism, she said.

"We are talking the talk, but we are not walking the walk," Dalamagas said.