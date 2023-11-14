Laval police investigating 'suspicious letters,' unknown powder sent to residents

Laval police are investigating "suspicious letters" containing an undetermined white substance sent to residents.

Service de police de Laval (SPL) spokesperson Maxime Bray says the letters contain a white powder and a threatening message.

"The letters contained extortion threats," said Bray, adding that so far 10 people have contacted police about letters they have received. He says there is no connection between the recipients.

The SPL says it's important to handle the envelope with caution and wait for police to arrive.

The exact nature of the powder is currently unknown. Police say samples have been sent to a lab and are hoping to have results by the end of the day.

Bray says the letters were sent throughout the city but don't appear to have been sent to neighbouring municipalities.

Anyone who may have received a similar envelope or has information regarding these events can contact the Police Info Line at 450-662-INFO (4636).