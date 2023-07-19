Laval police seek more alleged victims of CHSLD nursing assistant charged with sexual assault

Laval police are looking for other potential victims of a CHSLD nursing assistant charged with three counts of sexual assault.

The nursing assistant, Abdeslam El Asri, 55, appeared in court July 10 and was released with conditions. He will return to court September 27.

Police say evidence suggests that other people may have been victims of this man, and investigators are asking them to come forward.

Asri was arrested on March 28 and is alleged to have committed several sexual assaults against employees in his workplace. The alleged acts took place between October 2022 and February 2023.

Police urged people to contact them, confidentiality, on their Info-Line at 450-662-4636 or by dialing 911, and citing the file LVl-230320-075.