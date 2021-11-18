Laval police seeking public's help to identify arson suspect

Police in Laval are hoping information from the public can help them nab an arson suspect who was caught on camera lighting what appears to be an incendiary device outside a daycare.

The surveillance footage is from the CPE Soleils du monde, a public daycare in the Sainte-Dorothée neighbourhood, which has been targeted three times now in the last four months.

"We're talking about three criminal fires in a short period of time," said Chantal Moreau, a public affairs agent for Laval police.

Moreau says the first fire was set in August and badly damaged the outside of the building. She says a second fire followed in October and the third, most recent one was on Saturday, Nov. 6.

Surveillance footage from that night has been shared online and Moreau says Laval police are encouraging anyone who might recognize the suspect to get in touch.

"There are cameras [outside the daycare] that captured an individual, we're talking about possibly a white man who at the time was wearing a gray toque, a gray hoodie, a dark blue jacket and shoes with orange laces."

Moreau says there was no one inside the daycare each time it was targeted and nobody was hurt. She says police have increased their presence in the area and are regularly patrolling the property.

Anyone with information that could help identify the individual or help move the investigation forward can do so confidentially by calling (450)662-4636 or by dialling 911 and mentioning file number LVL 211109-023.