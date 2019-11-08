Laval police searching for Tim Hortons poppy donation box thief

Laval police are asking for the public's help in finding a suspected poppy box thief, who allegedly stole up to $2,000 in donations for the Royal Canadian Legion.

Police say five boxes were stolen at three Tim Hortons restaurants on Oct. 25.

According to security camera footage, the suspect would place an order, then discreetly seize a donation box, police say.

Police are looking for a man between 25 and 30 years old, with dark hair and a receding hairline. He was wearing a dark coat with a white logo on the left, black and beige gloves and a pair of sunglasses on his head.

Anyone with information to locate or identify the suspect is asked to call Laval police's information line at 450-662-4636, and mention the file LVL 191029 089.