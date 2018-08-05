Laval police search for missing 17-year-old

Laval police are asking for the public's help locating Maxime Ménard, a 17-year-old who was last seen Saturday night.

Police say he suffers from an illness that could put him at risk if he doesn't take his medication.

Ménard could have gone into downtown Montreal and gets around using public transportation, police say.

He has blue eyes, blond hair and is about six feet tall.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police by calling 911.