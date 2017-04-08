Laval commits to collecting police racial profiling data

The City of Laval is promising changes to its police department, including a commitment to tracking complaints of racial profiling and hiring more visible minorities.

Laval also said it would establish an intercultural relations training program and will do more outreach with the city's youth.

The announcement comes amid calls for reforms — and even the defunding — of police services in the United States and Canada following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minn.

Earlier this month, a video surfaced showing Laval officers pulling a young black man out of a car by his hair and striking him in the head, after being pulled over for what police described as erratic driving.

At the time, Laval police said they did not have a racial profiling problem, did not collect race-based data and had no immediate plans to do so.

On Monday, Mayor Marc Demers, a former longtime Laval police officer, acknowledged racial profiling is a problem and stressed that "one case is one too many."

"The best way to make sure there is not such a problem is to say that there is one and take the measures to avoid it," Demers said as he announced the reforms.

Police chief absent

Pierre Brochet, the city's police chief, was not at the news conference. Laval police declined to comment Monday.

Asked about his absence, Demers said Brochet would address the media at a later date.

In the meantime, Demers said he was working with the city's director general to increase levels of trust between police and minority communities.

Demers also said he planned to outfit officers with body cameras, even though they are costly.

"We feel that the use of the camera will ease the justice system when it has to pursue any action, and also in terms of security, in terms of information, it will be used by a lot of different governmental bodies," he said.

"We're firmly convinced that this is a necessity."

A news release about the promised reforms noted Laval's rapidly changing demographics. Between 2001 and 2011, the number of immigrants in Laval climbed by 84 per cent. More than a quarter of Laval's population are now immigrants.

Demers said he wants people from diverse backgrounds in decision-making positions at the city.

"We want municipal employees who will reflect exactly the community," he said.

Montreal has also been pressed to hire more visible minorities, and put an end racial profiling and police brutality.

The SPVM is set to announce a new policy for street checks on July 8, following a report last year that found Black and Indigenous people were four and five times more likely to be stopped by police and asked to identify themselves.