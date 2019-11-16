Laval police officers taken to hospital after crashing into 4 parked cars

Two Laval police officers were injured early Saturday morning after their cruiser crashed into four parked cars in the Chomedy neighbourhood.

Police were called about a domestic disturbance at a home near Laval Boulevard and Jolivet Street just after 5 a.m.

At the intersection of Saint-Martin and McNamara boulevards, the officers thought they saw the suspect's vehicle and attempted a U-turn.

"At that moment, they lost control, and there was an impact," said Laval police Const. Evelyne Boudreau.

Black ice on the road may have played a factor, she said.

Both officers were taken to hospital. The woman in the passenger seat had lacerations on her face from when the windshield shattered. The man who was driving was treated for an arm injury and released.

The suspect in the call was not arrested and police determined nothing criminal had transpired.

"There's not going to be arrests on that case," Boudreau said.

The police cruiser was heavily damaged. Boudreau said police do not know the extent of the damage to the parked cars.

Both officers are in their 20s.