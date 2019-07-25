Laval police officer dies in late-night motorcycle crash

An off-duty Laval police officer in his fifties has died after losing control of his motorcycle on Armand-Frappier Boulevard late Wednesday night.

A Laval police spokesperson confirmed the victim was a detective sergeant with the department and more details will be available later today.

The victim was alone on the motorcycle at the time and no other vehicles were involved.

Witnesses contacted police at around 11 p.m. to report the incident, which occurred just north of Notre-Dame Boulevard.

Provincial police have taken over the investigation.