Laval police search for missing 14-year-old girl

Laval police are asking for the public's help in finding a 14-year-old girl who has been missing since Sunday.

Charlyze Châles reportedly left her home on the morning of July 9 but has not been seen since.

Her family is concerned for her safety, as she is said to have made "disturbing remarks," according to police.

Châles, who speaks French, is white, stands five feet tall, weighs 115 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

She could be in the Montreal area, police say.

Anyone with information about Châles's whereabouts can anonymously contact the Info-Police Line at 450-662-INFO (4636) or dial 911 and mention file LVL-230709-046.