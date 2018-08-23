Laval police shoot and kill dog that bit woman twice

A Laval police officer shot and killed a dog after it attacked a woman earlier today.

Someone called 911 just before 2 p.m., after the dog bit a 42-year-old woman on the hand or the arm in the neighbourhood of Laval-des-Rapides.

Police said officers arrived on the scene about 15 minutes after the 911 call.

The dog then bit the victim a second time, and an officer shot and killed the animal after trying to subdue it.

Police couldn't confirm the dog's breed, or whether it belonged to the victim.

The woman's life is not in danger, they said.