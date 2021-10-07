Laval police investigating after woman fatally struck by car in Fabreville area

Laval police are investigating after a woman in her 50s was struck and killed by a vehicle in the Fabreville area Wednesday evening.

According to police, the woman was walking on a bike path on Montée-Montrougeau, near Marian Street, when a car veered out of control around 6:30 p.m.

The vehicle first hit a street sign, then struck the pedestrian, then crashed into a hydro pole.

Police say they're looking into whether the driver, a woman in her 40s, suffered some sort of mental illness or a medical attack before losing control.

Speed and alcohol are not considered to be factors in the cause of the crash, police say.