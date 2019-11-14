Laval police investigating anesthesiologist after 'event' in OR leads to patient's death
Hospital called police after employees raised concerns
Laval police are investigating after the death of a patient at Cité-de-la-Santé hospital earlier this month.
In a statement, Laval's regional health centre, the Centre intégré de santé et de services sociaux de Laval (CISSS), said that the patient was in for a surgical procedure on Nov. 1.
Hospital employees who had been present in the operating room later raised concerns to the complaints commissioner about an "event" during the surgery that led to the death.
The CISSS said that after looking into the situation, they reached out to police.
The doctor involved was suspended and subsequently resigned.
The statement does not say what the event entailed, citing the ongoing investigation.
Isabelle Dumaine, president of the union local representing nurses at the hospital, told CBC the doctor under investigation is an anesthesiologist.
Dumaine said she had no other information about what might have happened.
Laval police spokesperson Const. Evelyne Boudreau confirmed to CBC they have opened an investigation looking into "criminal allegations" connected to the death of a patient.
Boudreau would not confirm the age of the patient or any other details of the allegations.
The CISSS has met with the family of the patient who died, and is offering psychological help to employees in the operating room.
With files from Steve Rukavina
