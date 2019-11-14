Laval police investigating after 'event' in OR leads to patient's death

Laval police are investigating after the death of a patient at Cité-de-la-Santé hospital earlier this month.

In a statement, Laval's regional health centre, the Centre intégré de santé et de services sociaux de Laval (CISSS), said that the patient was in for a surgical procedure on Nov. 1.

Employees of the operating room later raised concerns to the complaints commissioner about an "event" during the surgery that led to the death.

The CISSS said that after looking into the situation, they reached out to police.

The doctor involved was relieved of their duties, and subsequently resigned.

The statement does not say what the event entailed, citing the ongoing investigation.

The CISSS has met with the family of the patient who died, and is offering psychological help to employees in the operating room.