Laval police investigating after 'event' in OR leads to patient's death
Hospital called police after employees raised concerns
Laval police are investigating after the death of a patient at Cité-de-la-Santé hospital earlier this month.
In a statement, Laval's regional health centre, the Centre intégré de santé et de services sociaux de Laval (CISSS), said that the patient was in for a surgical procedure on Nov. 1.
Employees of the operating room later raised concerns to the complaints commissioner about an "event" during the surgery that led to the death.
The CISSS said that after looking into the situation, they reached out to police.
The doctor involved was relieved of their duties, and subsequently resigned.
The statement does not say what the event entailed, citing the ongoing investigation.
The CISSS has met with the family of the patient who died, and is offering psychological help to employees in the operating room.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.