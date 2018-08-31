Laval police investigate attempted murder after man shot outside a home

A man in his 30s was rushed to hospital Friday evening after he was shot three times outside a home, Laval police say.

The shooting happened on Bruno Street, in the neighbourhood of Chomedey.

Officers received a 911 call after construction workers who were working in the backyard found the victim when they went to the front of the home. He was lying on the ground, bleeding.

Police say no one reported hearing any gunshots.

The man is in stable condition. He is not known to police.