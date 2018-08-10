Laval Police arrest suspect in assault outside a daycare.

Laval police have arrested a 26-year-old man in connection with a violent assault which took place in front of a daycare last month.

Video surveillance of the sneak attack on July 9 was widely circulated by police. It showed a white male sprinting across a parking lot and up behind the 46-year-old victim as he entered the Garderie Éducative Bilingue Tic Tac Toc Chomedey, located on Curé-Labelle Boulevard.

<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Lavalenquete?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Lavalenquete</a> Nous avons procédé à l’arrestation d’un homme de 26 ans, connu des services policiers, en lien avec l’agression de M. Nersisyan. Le suspect sera rencontré par les enquêteurs et devrait comparaître vendredi. Informations : ligne médias de la <a href="https://twitter.com/policelaval?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@policelaval</a> <a href="https://t.co/dGD8aF91cC">pic.twitter.com/dGD8aF91cC</a> —@policelaval

The video shows the attacker punching the victim in the face from behind hard enough to drop him to the sidewalk. While the victim lay unmoving, the attacker ran away.

The victim was transported to hospital in critical condition and, at the time, police feared for his life.

On Wednesday, police set up a command post at the corner of Curé-Labelle Boulevard and 77e Avenue, where the assault took place. Police asked the public to come forward with any information about the incident.

Laval police made the arrest Thursday evening.

The suspect is expected to appear in court Friday.