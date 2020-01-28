Laval police are looking for potential victims of a man charged with sexual assault.

Michel Ianiri, 59, was arrested in July for sexual assaults allegedly committed between 1986 and 1990.

In the 1980s, Ianiri was the manager of an arcade on Laurel Boulevard in the Laval-des-Rapides area.

Witnesses told police the suspect, nicknamed Mike, would invite youth to his home to use drugs and engage in sexual activity. The victims were mainly young men, police say.

Laval police investigators say they have reason to believe there could be more victims.

Ianiri appeared in the Laval courthouse on Sept. 18. He was released on certain conditions and will be back in court March 24.

Anyone who wishes to report information about Ianiri's potential victims is asked to call 450-662-INFO, or call 911 and mention the file LVL-180628-034.