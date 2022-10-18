Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Montreal·Updated

2 children dead, man arrested in Laval, Que.

Police in Laval, Que., say a 46-year-old man has been arrested after two children — a 13-year-old girl and and an 11-year-old boy — died in the city's Sainte-Dorothée district Monday evening.

Laval police have cordoned off a home on Lauzon Street in city's southwest

CBC News ·
Laval police have cordoned off a home on Lauzon Street in the Sainte-Dorothée district of the city located just north of Montreal. (François Sauvé/Radio-Canada)

Police in Laval, Que., say a 46-year-old man has been arrested after two children died in the city's Sainte-Dorothée district Monday evening.

Police say a 13-year-old girl and and an 11-year-old boy are dead. They did not say what the link is between the man and the two children.

The children were found in a home on Lauzon Street where police and media have gathered near the scene, which has been cordoned off.

Earlier, a spokesperson for the local ambulatory service, Urgences-santé, said an ambulance took three unconscious people to hospital in serious condition.

The Sainte-Dorothée district is in the southwestern sector of the city, just north of Montreal.

with files from Radio-Canada

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

now