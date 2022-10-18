2 children dead, man arrested in Laval, Que.
Police in Laval, Que., say a 46-year-old man has been arrested after two children — a 13-year-old girl and and an 11-year-old boy — died in the city's Sainte-Dorothée district Monday evening.
Laval police have cordoned off a home on Lauzon Street in city's southwest
Police say a 13-year-old girl and and an 11-year-old boy are dead. They did not say what the link is between the man and the two children.
The children were found in a home on Lauzon Street where police and media have gathered near the scene, which has been cordoned off.
Earlier, a spokesperson for the local ambulatory service, Urgences-santé, said an ambulance took three unconscious people to hospital in serious condition.
The Sainte-Dorothée district is in the southwestern sector of the city, just north of Montreal.
with files from Radio-Canada