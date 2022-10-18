2 children dead, man arrested in Laval, Que.

Police in Laval, Que., say a 46-year-old man has been arrested after two children died in the city's Sainte-Dorothée district Monday evening.

Police say a 13-year-old girl and and an 11-year-old boy are dead. They did not say what the link is between the man and the two children.

The children were found in a home on Lauzon Street where police and media have gathered near the scene, which has been cordoned off.

Earlier, a spokesperson for the local ambulatory service, Urgences-santé, said an ambulance took three unconscious people to hospital in serious condition.

The Sainte-Dorothée district is in the southwestern sector of the city, just north of Montreal.