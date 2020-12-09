Laval pilot project sends COVID-19 saliva test kits home with elementary, high school students

Laval Public Health is dealing with COVID-19 outbreaks in 31 schools. A new pilot project — the first of its kind in Quebec — is offering home saliva test kits to students at three of them.

The tests were given to students at two elementary schools and one high school in the region, who are already isolating after a COVID case was reported in their class.

Public health and the Laval School Service Centre are hoping the project will increase access to testing.

"You don't have to wait in line at a testing centre," explained Grade 11 student Gabriel Lebeau. "You just show up and drop off the tube."

"It's really simple to do," said Lebeau, who completed the test at home without any issues.

Each kit includes step-by-step instructions and a straw to insert into the tube to deposit saliva.

Jean-Pierre Archambault, associate director at the school service centre, emphasized the efficiency of home testing.

"It's faster, it's easier for the family. So that's why we jumped into this pilot project," he said.

"You don't need to take an appointment, wait for the appointment to go at the centre, you already have the kit at home."

Laval public health says it's just as effective as nasal swabs.

Dr. Jean-Pierre Trepanier, director of public health at the CISSS de Laval, said right now, more than 300 people (staff and students) are affected by the outbreaks in Laval.

"We want to make sure that people are getting tested when they need to. That's why we want to increase the accessibility to these tests by the pilot project we're launching now," said

Trepanier said this pilot reduces barriers for people to go and get tested, especially for families with young kids who have a lot on their plate.

In the new year, public health is hoping to extend the pilot project to more schools, depending on the results of this first attempt.