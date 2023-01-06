Laval pedestrian fatally struck by SUV in commercial parking lot
A 68-year-old man was attempting to pull into a parking spot Thursday evening when he struck the 76-year-old man, said Erika Landry, a spokesperson for Laval police.
At least 5 pedestrians in Laval have been hit and killed by vehicles in as many weeks
Police say they received a call around 5:15 p.m. for a report of a vehicle hitting a pedestrian at the Laval Élysée Plaza in the city's Chomedy district.
A 68-year-old man was attempting to pull into a parking spot when he struck the man, said Erika Landry, a spokesperson for Laval police.
The victim was transported to hospital where he died of his injuries.
The driver met with investigators, but Landry said there does not appear to be a criminal element to the fatal incident.
"It's a very, very sad accident, unfortunately," said Landry.
At least five pedestrians in Laval have been struck and killed by vehicles in as many weeks.
