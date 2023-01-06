Laval pedestrian fatally struck by SUV in commercial parking lot

A 76-year-old man died after being struck by an SUV in a commercial parking lot in Laval Thursday evening.

Police say they received a call around 5:15 p.m. for a report of a vehicle hitting a pedestrian at the Laval Élysée Plaza in the city's Chomedy district.

A 68-year-old man was attempting to pull into a parking spot when he struck the man, said Erika Landry, a spokesperson for Laval police.

The victim was transported to hospital where he died of his injuries.

The driver met with investigators, but Landry said there does not appear to be a criminal element to the fatal incident.

"It's a very, very sad accident, unfortunately," said Landry.

At least five pedestrians in Laval have been struck and killed by vehicles in as many weeks.