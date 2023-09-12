Man, 48, dead after being struck by car in Laval
The pedestrian was crossing a boulevard in the Sainte-Dorothée district when the collision occurred.
Pedestrian was crossing boulevard when 21-year-old driver hit him
A 48-year-old man has died after being struck by a vehicle Monday night in Laval.
The collision happened around 9:20 p.m. on Cléroux Boulevard, near John-Molson Street, in the Sainte-Dorothée district.
Police say the pedestrian was crossing Cléroux Boulevard when the driver of a vehicle travelling westbound hit him.
The victim was transported to hospital, where he later died of his injuries. The driver, a 21-year-old woman, was not injured.
Laval police spokesperson Stéphanie Bechara says the incident does not seem criminal in nature, adding impaired driving is not believed to a factor.
"As we know so far, it really seems like a bad incident," she said.