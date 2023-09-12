Content
Man, 48, dead after being struck by car in Laval

The pedestrian was crossing a boulevard in the Sainte-Dorothée district when the collision occurred.

A close-up of a Laval police officer's uniform.
Laval police say the incident does not seem criminal in nature. (Ivanoh Demers/Radio-Canada)

A 48-year-old man has died after being struck by a vehicle Monday night in Laval. 

The collision happened around 9:20 p.m. on Cléroux Boulevard, near John-Molson Street, in the Sainte-Dorothée district. 

Police say the pedestrian was crossing Cléroux Boulevard when the driver of a vehicle travelling westbound hit him.

The victim was transported to hospital, where he later died of his injuries. The driver, a 21-year-old woman, was not injured. 

Laval police spokesperson Stéphanie Bechara says the incident does not seem criminal in nature, adding impaired driving is not believed to a factor.

"As we know so far, it really seems like a bad incident," she said.

