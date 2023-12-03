Police investigate death of 30-year-old man in Laval
A man in his 30s was shot multiple times in Laval, Que., Saturday night. Police confirm the victim was Marc Issa El Khoury.
Police say victim was known to them
A 30-year-old man died after being shot multiple times in Laval Saturday night.
Police say they received a call about a fight around 11 p.m.. Marc Issa El Khoury was found dead at the scene on the corner of Saint-Martin et de Blois boulevards in the Duvernay neighbourhood.
According to Sûreté du Québec spokesperson Camille Savoie, El Khoury was known to police.
The SQ also found a burned-out car in Montreal and is trying to determine if there is a link with the Laval death.