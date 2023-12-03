Content
Montreal

Police investigate death of 30-year-old man in Laval

A man in his 30s was shot multiple times in Laval, Que., Saturday night. Police confirm the victim was Marc Issa El Khoury.

Police say victim was known to them

CBC News ·
police cruisers and at a crime scene
Quebec provincial police are investigating the death of a 30-year-old man who was shot multiple times in Laval Saturday. (Stéphane Grégoire/Radio-Canada)

A 30-year-old man died after being shot multiple times in Laval Saturday night. 

Police say they received a call about a fight around 11 p.m.. Marc Issa El Khoury was found dead at the scene on the corner of Saint-Martin et de Blois boulevards in the Duvernay neighbourhood. 

According to Sûreté du Québec spokesperson Camille Savoie, El Khoury was known to police. 

The SQ also found a burned-out car in Montreal and is trying to determine if there is a link with the Laval death.

