2 die in Laval after apparent murder-suicide: police

Laval police are investigating after a man and a woman were found dead Saturday in a home in the Duvernay sector of the city.

Investigators believe a man killed his wife in what was likely a murder-suicide.

Stéphanie Beshara, a spokesperson for Laval police, says the couple's son called officers to the home on de Blois Boulevard just after 7:30 p.m. last night.

When police arrived, they found the bodies of a 71-year-old woman and a 75-year-old man.

"This is a family without any [criminal] history," Beshara said, adding that she could not confirm if there were any signs of violence on the bodies.

An autopsy will be conducted to get a clearer picture of what happened.