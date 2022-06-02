Man shot to death in Laval restaurant had links to organized crime, police say

A 42-year-old man is dead after being shot in a restaurant in Laval's Vimont neighbourhood Wednesday night.

Police were called to the scene on des Laurentides Boulevard, near the corner of de Catane Street, just before 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The victim, who was shot in the head, was rushed to the hospital and declared dead on arrival.

Radio-Canada is reporting the victim has links to organized crime and survived a previous murder attempt in Laval several years ago.

Quebec provincial police are also involved in the investigation.