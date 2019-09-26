Motorcyclist dies after Highway 25 collision in Laval

A motorcyclist died after a collision on Highway 25 southbound in Laval Wednesday night.

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) was called to the scene of the collision shortly before 9:30 p.m.

The motorcyclist hit the rear of a vehicle for reasons still not known, police say.

The motorcyclist was ejected from the bike and then hit by another vehicle, said provincial police spokesperson Sgt. Claude Denis.

The victim's death was later declared at hospital.