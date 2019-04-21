Laval, Île-Bizard and West Island brace for flooding as snow continues to melt

Officials are monitoring the levels of the Mille-Îles River and the Rivière-des-Prairies, as parts of the greater Montreal area brace for flooding after heavy rain earlier in the weekend gave way to double-digit temperatures.

About 200 soldiers are on the ground in Laval as of Sunday morning to help reinforce dikes and pile sandbags.

According to the latest estimates, about 950 homes in Laval are at risk of flooding.

There have been 13 voluntary evacuations in Laval so far, but the water is expected to continue rising until at least Wednesday.

Laval resident Sylvie Boily says she's "not optimistic" about her home being spared.

She did not leave her home in 2017, but this time she says she will evacuate.

"I'm not rowing," she said.

Premier Legault says he knows the army is usually called as a last resort but says having them on the ground is a comfort to citizens <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/flooding?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#flooding</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/inondations2019?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#inondations2019</a> <a href="https://t.co/C8MktxiI4Z">pic.twitter.com/C8MktxiI4Z</a> —@simon_nak

The City of Montreal has asked for volunteers to help fill sandbags and distribute them in at-risk areas.

Quebec Premier François Legault is visiting Laval and Île-Bizard this afternoon to observe the extent of the flooding and to meet with those who have fled their homes.

At a briefing in Laval, he said it was "reassuring" to see everyone coming together to deal with the situation.

Ross McLean, whose street on Île-Bizard is flooded, says it could have been much worse.

He credits the preparation work done by the city, and the volunteers on the ground installing water pumps and sand bags for keeping the water at bay for now.

"Everybody involved in this has been amazing," he said.

McLean's home on Jean-Yves Street is on high enough ground that it hasn't been touched by water.

Pumps are being used to keep the floodwater away from homes. (Matt D'Amours/CBC)

"Obviously it's crap, but it's really manageable compared to 2017," he said, when he had water entering his home through the windows.

Streets on Île-Bizard and in Pierrefonds–Roxboro have flooded, including Pierrefonds Boulevard at the corner of St-Jean Street.