Laval police search for missing 13-year-old girl

Laval police are searching for a missing 13-year-old girl believed to be in the Montreal area.

Eva Porchia was last seen at home on Jan. 4 wearing a black vest, a khaki jacket and black leggings. She has brown hair and blue eyes.

Eva's family is worried for her safety.

Police are asking those with any information to contact them by calling 450-662-4636, or 911 and mentioning file number LVL-230104-092.