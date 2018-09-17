Youths charged in connection with 87 Laval arsons

Laval police believe a group of minors is responsible for 87 cases of arson that happened in the city last spring.

Seven people under the age of 18 were arrested late last week in connection with the incidents, police said.

The fires caused around $377,000 in damage, including the total loss of the outdoor pool building at Pie-X Park in Laval's Chomedey neighbourhood.

Police say they launched an investigation and were able to identify the young suspects with the help of several witnesses.

The accused appeared in court Friday after they were detained overnight. They were charged with a total of 40 criminal offences.

Two of them have been released with a number of conditions, while the five others are expected in court for a second appearance some time this week.