Quebec health officials warn of another possible measles exposure at Laval mall
People at risk should be evaluated and may need preventative shot, Quebec health authority says
Provincial health authorities are warning of another possible measles exposure incident in Laval. This is the second measles warning in the area in less than a month.
Health authorities say someone with the virus was at Carrefour Laval on Wednesday, June 26. That person is considered contagious.
The person visited the mall's common areas, near the Corridor 2 entrance, as well as Second Cup. They were there between 4:00 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.
Quebec health authorities say those at risk of complications should be evaluated to receive a preventive vaccine.
Those at risk include babies less than a year old, those with a weakened immune system and women who are pregnant and have not received the vaccine.
Those who aren't at risk of complications don't need to take any immediate action, health authorities say.
Authorities are asking anyone who thinks they're at risk to call Info-Santé. Symptoms may start appearing as late as July 25.
Preventive treatments for those exposed should be received no later than July 3.
People who work in the areas of the mall are already receiving preventive treatments.
