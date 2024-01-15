Man, 66, dies after stabbing outside Laval home overnight

Laval police are investigating after 66-year-old man was fatally stabbed overnight in the Laval-des-Rapides district.

Police say the man was stabbed outside a home on Robin Street at around 3:30 a.m. Monday.

He was transported to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A 33-year-old man was arrested at the scene and will be questioned by investigators.

Laval police spokesperson Stéphanie Beshara says the two men knew each other but did not provide details about their relationship.