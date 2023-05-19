Laval man used camera, earpiece to help 709 people cheat on written driver's test

A Laval man has been convicted after helping hundreds of people cheat on their written driver's licence exam using a camera and an earpiece.

In a news release Thursday, Revenu Québec said the 60-year-old received a two-year conditional sentence and fines totalling more than $227,000 in the tax-evasion case.

Throughout the investigation, police seized two of the man's agendas, which contained the names of his clients and the cities where they took the tests.

Police say 709 people used his services between 2019 and 2020. It is believed the man provided his clients a camera and earpiece through which he fed them answers to the test.

Revenu Québec said the man filed false tax returns by failing to declare his income from these services, including 426,590 in 2019 and $232,670 in 2020.

He pleaded guilty and was sentenced at the Laval courthouse in mid-April.

Revenu Québec has refused to confirm whether the people who used the man's services suffered consequences.