18-year-old shot through window at Laval library

An 18-year-old man is expected to survive after being shot through a window in a Laval library.

Police say they were called to the Philippe-Panneton Library on Arthur-Sauvé Boulevard by multiple 911 calls around 7:30 p.m. Monday.

Multiple shots were fired from the outside into the library through a window. The 18-year-old, who was inside, was struck in the lower body and transported to hospital.

Police say the young man is known to them and will be interviewed by investigators Tuesday.

Officers have gathered witness testimonies and surveillance footage. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Laval police.

The library will remain closed Tuesday as the investigation continues.