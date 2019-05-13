After hotel shooting, Laval police vow to crack down on organized crime

A week after a brazen hotel shooting, Laval police say they are doubling down on efforts to fight organized crime on their territory.

The shooting took place in a public section of Laval's Sheraton Hotel at around 10 p.m. on May 4 and had many witnesses, including children.

Laval police chief Pierre Brochet called the public nature of the crime "unacceptable."

"We can't accept these kinds of violent crimes," Brochet told CBC Montreal's Daybreak. "There were hundreds of people there. We were really lucky that nobody else was shot."

Brochet announced the creation of a new investigative unit — dubbed Project Répercussion — in collaboration with Quebec provincial police and the RCMP.

Investigators will target individuals, restaurants and bars with ties to organized crime, Brochet said.

"The goal is to put more pressure on organized crime. We want to tell them that we won't accept those kinds of violent crimes in public," he said.

The victim in the shooting has been identified as Salvatore Scoppa, a 49-year-old man with ties to the Montreal Mafia.

Scoppa's criminal record includes guilty pleas for assault causing bodily harm and breaking and entering.

He was the brother of Andrew Scoppa, alleged to be an influential figure in the Montreal Mafia.

The Laval shooting was the first of three fatal shootings in the Montreal area in the span of eight days.

A 25-year-old man was gunned down Friday night in a Brossard restaurant on Montreal's South Shore.

On Sunday night, another man was shot dead outside a residence in Terrebonne.

Brochet said it's too soon to say whether the shootings are linked.