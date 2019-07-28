Laval hospital faces shortage of maternity nurses

A shortage of nursing staff has prompted Laval's la Cité-de-la-Santé hospital to transfer expecting mothers to hospitals in Montreal this weekend.

The hospital has arranged for women who could give birth this weekend to be transferred to the Centre hospitalier de l'Université de Montréal superhospital, Sainte-Justine and Sacré-Coeur hospitals.

If an emergency birth needs to be done, the hospital will be able to accommodate it, a Cité-de-la-Santé spokesperson said.

"For several weeks, a lack of personnel has made things difficult," said Isabelle Dumaine, president of the union representing the nurses, the Syndicat des infirmières, inhalothérapeutes et infirmières auxiliaires de Laval.

She said the shortage is due to nurses on maternity and sick leaves as well as vacant posts, which has pushed the hospital to its limits over the last few days.

The three Montreal hospitals will continue to take Cité-de-la-Santé patients until midnight on Monday.

After that, the hospital hopes to have enough maternity nurses by reassigning staff from other departments.