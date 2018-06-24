Skip to Main Content
Laval police search for suspect in death of 71-year-old woman

A 71-year-old woman was found dead outside her apartment building Saturday afternoon and Laval police are now searching for a 31-year-old suspect.

Suspect in the woman's death lived with her in the Laval-des-Rapides area

Laval police are searching for 31-year-old Christophe Oliviera in connection with the death of 71-year-old woman. (Mathieu Daniel Wagner/Radio-Canada)

The man, Christophe Oliviera, lived with the victim and was last seen near the Cartier metro station. 

Police say they responded to a 911 call yesterday, reporting an incident at a duplex on Pacifique Avenue in the Laval-des-Rapides area. 

They say the woman's body showed signs of violence.

Oliviera is described by police as a white man with a beard, who speaks French. He is six feet tall, weighs 198 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. 

Laval police say Christophe Oliviera is known to them. (Police de Laval)

They say Olivera has tattoos on his neck, back and chest, as well as a star tattooed on his left hand. A skull and book are etched on his left arm. 

Police say he is known to them.

They say anyone with information can share it anonymously at 450-662-INFO (4636) or by calling 911 and mentioning the file "LVL 180 623 038."

