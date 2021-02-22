SQ investigating death of Laval woman who reported threats 48 hours before she was killed

Marly Edouard called 911 on Friday afternoon to report a threat against her life. A little less than 48 hours later, she was found dead outside the Laval condo building where she lived.

The 32-year-old initially called police to report the threats at 12:40 p.m. on Friday.

According to the province's police watchdog, Laval police officers met with Edouard on Friday, but then left.

On Sunday morning, Edouard was found dead in the parking lot of her building.

Police believe Edouard was the victim of a gunshot to the head. A handgun was found near her body.

The Bureau des enquêtes indépendantes (BEI), opened a probe into the case, looking at the way the initial complaint about death threats was handled by Laval police.

Sûreté du Québec spokesperson Stéphane Tremblay told Radio-Canada that in the interest of transparency, the investigation into Edouard's death is being handled by provincial police, instead of the Laval force.

Edouard is listed as the CEO of Symbiose 509, an artist management agency that represents and books performers who are based in Haiti.

According to the news site Haiti Standard, she was a lawyer and onetime host on Radio Soleil, a Port-au-Prince station. She emigrated in 2016.