Skip to Main Content
Montreal·New

Spate of gun violence in Montreal area continues, as man in 20s shot and killed in Laval

A man in his 20s was shot and killed in Laval early Tuesday morning, and investigators have set up a command post in the area.

Several people called 911 around 2:30 a.m. after hearing gunshots

CBC News ·
Laval police are investigating after a man in his 20s was fatally shot early Tuesday morning. (Simon-Marc Charron)

Laval police are investigating after a man was shot and killed early Tuesday morning.

According to a police spokesperson, several people called 911 at around 2:30 a.m. after hearing gunshots.

Police found a man in his late 20s near the corner of Saint-Luc and Meunier Streets in the city's Laval-des-Rapides district, and he was confirmed dead at the scene.

Investigators have set up a command post and are interviewing several witnesses.

In recent weeks, there have been several fatal shootings and reports of gunshots in and around Montreal, including a triple homicide in Montreal's Rivières-des-Prairies neighbourhood earlier this month.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

Related Stories

now