Spate of gun violence in Montreal area continues, as man in 20s shot and killed in Laval

Laval police are investigating after a man was shot and killed early Tuesday morning.

According to a police spokesperson, several people called 911 at around 2:30 a.m. after hearing gunshots.

Police found a man in his late 20s near the corner of Saint-Luc and Meunier Streets in the city's Laval-des-Rapides district, and he was confirmed dead at the scene.

Investigators have set up a command post and are interviewing several witnesses.

In recent weeks, there have been several fatal shootings and reports of gunshots in and around Montreal, including a triple homicide in Montreal's Rivières-des-Prairies neighbourhood earlier this month.