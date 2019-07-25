Woman, 26, arrested after man found dead in Laval apartment

A 26-year-old woman was arrested by Laval police Thursday in connection with the death of a 53-year-old man.

At approximately 1:30 a.m., Laval authorities were alerted to the presence of a body in an apartment on Robin Boulevard in the Pont-Viau district.

Upon arrival at the scene, police officers found the victim who appeared to have been stabbed to death.

The woman was arrested near the scene. Police say her connection to the victim is not yet known.

The suspect is in custody and will be questioned later today by investigators, Laval police say.

This death is the seventh homicide to occur in Laval since the beginning of the year. There were five homicides in total for 2018.