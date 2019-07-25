Woman, 26, arrested after man found dead in Laval apartment
At approximately 1:30 a.m., Laval authorities were alerted to a body in an apartment on Robin Boulevard in the Pont-Viau district. Upon arrival at the scene, police officers found the victim who appeared to have been stabbed to death.
Police say victim appears to have been stabbed to death
A 26-year-old woman was arrested by Laval police Thursday in connection with the death of a 53-year-old man.
At approximately 1:30 a.m., Laval authorities were alerted to the presence of a body in an apartment on Robin Boulevard in the Pont-Viau district.
Upon arrival at the scene, police officers found the victim who appeared to have been stabbed to death.
The woman was arrested near the scene. Police say her connection to the victim is not yet known.
The suspect is in custody and will be questioned later today by investigators, Laval police say.
This death is the seventh homicide to occur in Laval since the beginning of the year. There were five homicides in total for 2018.
With files from La Presse canadienne and Radio-Canada
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.