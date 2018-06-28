Police arrest man wanted in connection with Laval homicide

Laval police say the man wanted in connection with the death of his roommate has been arrested in an abandoned chalet north of the city.

Christophe Oliviera, 31, was picked up by police in Sainte-Marcelline-de-Kildare, in the Lanaudière region, around midnight.

The Laval police tactical squad made the arrest, assisted by the Sûreté du Québec.

Oliviera is being interrogated and police expect he will appear in court tomorrow to be formally charged.

Police started looking for him after a 71-year-old woman was found dead outside her apartment building in the Laval-des-Rapides neighbourhood Saturday afternoon.

Oliviera lived with the woman, but they are not related. The victim has not been identified.

In the hours following the discovery of the body, Oliviera was spotted at Cartier Metro station, Radisson Metro station, and then at a restaurant in Saint-Jean-de-Matha, about 95 kilometres north of Laval.

Sainte-Marcelline-de-Kildare, where he was arrested, is about 25 kilometres southwest of Saint-Jean-de-Matha.