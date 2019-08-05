3 dead in multi-vehicle accident on highway north of Montreal

Three people are dead after a small car got stuck underneath a semi-trailer causing a major accident Monday afternoon on Highway 440 in Laval, Que., about 27 kilometres north of Montreal.

After the car and semi-trailer struck each other they collided with another truck, said Christian Grand'Maison of the Laval fire department. That started a chain reaction that eventually involved another three vehicles.

The collision ignited a large fire and smoke, which could be seen from several kilometres away. First responders discovered four small cannisters of propane inside one of the trucks.

Grand'Maison said the propane may have triggered a minor explosion. It is unclear what materials were being transported by the other truck.

The fire broke out around 3:30 p.m. ET Monday, near Industriel Boulevard. Firefighters had the blaze under control by 5 p.m.

Highway 440 is an east-west route that runs between Highways 13 and 25. Traffic is closed in the westbound direction.