Laval greenhouse complex destroyed by massive fire

Laval firefighters are fighting a fire in a greenhouse complex that destroyed a substantial portion of a family-owned company.

Black, billowing smoke rose into the air at dawn Tuesday as the industrial building was engulfed in flames.

The smoke reached as far east as Highway 13, reducing visibility for morning commuters. It could be seen as far away as Pierrefonds.

The fire started around 4 a.m. at Serres Sylvain Cleroux Inc., located on Principale Street just south of Highway 148. The business was closed when the fire started and there was no one inside.

Jean-Sebastien Roch, a division chief with the fire department, said no one was injured.

I can see the fire from my school in Pierrefonds 🔥 <a href="https://t.co/Wa5GjgECO8">pic.twitter.com/Wa5GjgECO8</a> —@Chomfanalex

He said about 50 firefighters were called to the scene and they are taking a defensive approach because they fear the roof could collapse.

Roch said it is too early to know how the fire started.

Laval firefighters say the three-alarm fire is under control. (Simon-Marc Charron/Radio-Canada)

Radio-Canada is reporting the main furnace, which provided heat to the entire complex, was destroyed in the fire.

The fire department asked Hydro-Québec to cut power to the area for safety reasons, he said, leaving about 1,700 customers without power.

Robert Ouellette, who lives near the greenhouse complex, told Radio-Canada he woke up as the fire started.

"At about 4:30 there were several explosions in a row over about five to 10 minutes," he said. "I went outside to see what was going on."

Robert Ouellette was woken early Tuesday by the sounds of explosions at the greenhouse complex near his home in Laval.

It's unfortunate, he said, to see the long-standing business go up in flames.

On its website, the company calls itself the largest flower producer in the province.

The business cultivates thousands of flowers every year, distributing them across Canada and the United States. Since 1983, current president Sylvain Cléroux has worked to modernize and expand its facilities, the website says.

The company, which also has a Mirabel location, has been passed down through generations of the Cléroux family.