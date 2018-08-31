Laval flood victim wants answers after Quebec government monitored his social media activity

A victim of last year's spring floods is looking for answers after finding out the Quebec government monitored his social media activity.

Matt Foley, who lives in Laval, says he has yet to receive the government money he needs to renovate his basement after it was damaged by flood water.

Last spring, the Quebec government set aside a maximum of $200,000 for each owner or tenant of a home that was affected by flooding in April or May of 2017.

Initially, Foley says he was offered $22,000 from the government.

"My financial compensation was cut 50 per cent … down to $11,000," Foley said. He says he immediately tried to contest the decision and asked the ministry to review his file, to no avail.

Matt Foley says he has yet to receive the money he needs to renovate his basement after it was damaged by flood water. (Navneet Pall/CBC)

So he filed an access to information request on his own file, only to find a screenshot of a post he made on Facebook about the ministry on a group for flood victims.

"I'm looking for help," the post says. "The ministry is refusing to change analysts. I asked several times. Even after filing a complaint against them, they're still keeping the same analyst."

'It's creepy'

Foley says he isn't sure if the group was public or private at the time of the post, but he still questions why the ministry monitored his activity.

"Why would someone who works at the MSP, at home or at the office, look through my social media to see what I write at 12:40 a.m.," Foley said. "It's creepy."

In a statement, the Public Security Ministry said it keeps track of social media posts for quality control purposes.

"My post was asking for help, and if they're looking to see if people need help … why didn't someone help me?" Foley said.

The province's privacy commissioner says Foley will have to file a complaint, and then the Public Security Ministry will have to respond.

With files from CBC reporter Navneet Pall