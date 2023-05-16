Laval fire leaves 3 seriously injured, including 2 children

A woman and two children were taken to hospital after a fire in Laval broke out late Monday afternoon on the second floor of an apartment building.

According to Radio-Canada, the adult is in her late thirties while the children are seven and nine.

All three sustained serious injuries and their current medical conditions are unclear.

Laval firefighters were called to the apartment in the Laval-des-Rapides sector around 5:20 p.m. and managed to contain the fire by early evening.

An eyewitness reportedly ran into the apartment and helped get the three people out of the building, according to Radio-Canada.

Laval police are investigating to determine the cause of the fire and have set up a command post at the scene.