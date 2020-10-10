19-year-old woman dies in Laval house fire, two others injured
Firefighters were called to a house fire in Laval's Sainte-Rose neighbourhood early Saturday morning. The blaze claimed the life of a 19-year-old woman and injured two other occupants.
Flames consume a house in the Sainte-Rose neighbourhood, investigators are trying to establish the cause
A 19-year-old woman has died after fire destroyed a house in Laval.
Firefighters were called to the dwelling on Notre-Dame-de-Laval Street overnight. There were three people in the house when the fire broke out.
First responders discovered the body of a 19-year-old woman, who was pronounced dead at the scene. Two other people, a 57-year-old man and an 18-year-old woman, were taken to hospital with serious injuries. They are expected to recover.
Early indications suggest the conflagration started by accident, but investigators are sifting through the debris to establish the cause. Their work will continue throughout the day.
With files from Radio-Canada
